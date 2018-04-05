TRAFFIC

Tacony-Palmyra Bridge closed after being hit by ship

DELAWARE RIVER (WPVI) --
The Burlington County Bridge Commission shutdown the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge to vehicular traffic just before midnight.
The agency says a ship struck the fender system of the bridge.

The fender system protects the piers of the bridge.
Engineers are onsite and assessing any potential damage to the bridge.
The Tacony-Palmyra will remain closed until further notice.

Check back for updates on this story throughout the night.
Action News will bring you the latest on this situation on-air at 4:30 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newsnew jersey newstacony-palmyra bridgedelaware riverNortheast PhiladelphiaBurlington County
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Car hit by RiverLine train in Burlington, NJ
LIST: PennDOT repairing potholes on more than 60 roads
PennDOT to begin repairing potholes next week
All clear after fiery dump truck crash on Pa. Turnpike
More Traffic
Top Stories
Villanova Parade: Route, street closures, parking, and mass transit info
DA: Secretary blamed shopping addiction for $260,000 theft
Local police stations offer safe havens for completing online transactions
Vernon Odom recalls covering MLK assassination
Local activists recall meeting Martin Luther King Jr.
AccuWeather: Winds of Change
7 people indicted in connection to Kauffman murder case
DA against moving Grandzol murder case to juvenile court
Show More
Trump working with governors to send troops to guard border
Jury picked for Bill Cosby's sex assault retrial
Phillies home opener preview in South Philadelphia
SEPTA police officer forced to surrender his K-9
Police: YouTube shooter was calm when found sleeping in car
More News