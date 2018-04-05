Tacony-Palmyra Bridge closed after being hit by ship

The Burlington County Bridge Commission shutdown the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge to vehicular traffic just before midnight.The agency says a ship struck the fender system of the bridge.The fender system protects the piers of the bridge.Engineers are onsite and assessing any potential damage to the bridge.The Tacony-Palmyra will remain closed until further notice.Check back for updates on this story throughout the night.Action News will bring you the latest on this situation on-air at 4:30 a.m.