Tacony-Palmyra Bridge closed after being hit by ship

DELAWARE RIVER (WPVI) --The Burlington County Bridge Commission shutdown the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge to vehicular traffic just before midnight.
The agency says a ship struck the fender system of the bridge.
The fender system protects the piers of the bridge.
Engineers are onsite and assessing any potential damage to the bridge.
The Tacony-Palmyra will remain closed until further notice.
