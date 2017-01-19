Thousands of Skittles fall onto Wisconsin highway

Thousands of Skittles fell off the back of a flatbed pickup truck and spilled onto a highway in Wisconsin.Deputies explain it was raining at the time, causing the box containing the candies to get wet and give way.The Skittles were intended to be feed for cattle.Officials say the candy-coated highway might not be such a bad thing, because the candy could help make the roads less slippery.Plus, they say, it smells like candy when you drive on it.