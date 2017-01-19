TRAFFIC

Thousands of Skittles fall onto Wisconsin highway
EMBED </>More News Videos

Thousands of Skittles fell off the back of a flatbed pickup truck and spilled onto a highway in Wisconsin.

Thousands of Skittles fell off the back of a flatbed pickup truck and spilled onto a highway in Wisconsin.

Deputies explain it was raining at the time, causing the box containing the candies to get wet and give way.

The Skittles were intended to be feed for cattle.

Officials say the candy-coated highway might not be such a bad thing, because the candy could help make the roads less slippery.

Plus, they say, it smells like candy when you drive on it.
Related Topics:
trafficcandyhighwaysu.s. & worldWisconsin
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
PATCO working to solve service problems
NJ Transit expands bus service to 30th Street Station
Driver hits several parked cars in Drexel Hill
Driver killed after car crashes into woods off I-295
More Traffic
Top Stories
Center City letter bomb victim speaks to Action News
Woman, 91, fights off intruder in her NJ home
Trio sought in armed robbery at Manayunk shop
Fire damages 3 town homes in Delaware
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Mild Today
FBI investigating threats to Jewish centers
Donor program helping turn tragedy into 'gift of life'
Show More
George H.W. Bush in ICU; Barbara Bush also hospitalized
Funeral director who had bodies in her garage gets prison
Obama holds final news conference; defends Manning decision
Charges filed in Delaware County dog abuse
Dog found in trash bag in Summerdale
More News
Top Video
Your Life: New program to help guide autistic teens through sex education
Inauguration coverage: Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams in DC
Sports Flash: Jamie Apody with Pete Mackanin
FBI investigating threats to Jewish centers
More Video