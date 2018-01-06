Tolls increasing on Pennsylvania Turnpike

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --If you drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike, prepare to pay more money to use the roadway.
A new toll hike kicks in at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, January 7.
Drivers will pay a six-percent increase for both cash and E-ZPass.
The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.23 to $1.30 for E-ZPass customers, and from $1.95 to $2.10 for cash customers. The most common toll for a Class-5 vehicle will increase from $10.17 to $10.78 for E-ZPass customers and from $14.45 to $15.35 for cash customers.
However, there is one exception. There will be no change for E-ZPass customers at the Delaware River Bridge going westbound in Bucks County.
The Turnpike Commission said the increase is needed to meet its financial obligations.
