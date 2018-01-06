TRAFFIC

Tolls increasing on Pennsylvania Turnpike

EMBED </>More Videos

Tolls increasing on Pennsylvania Turnpike. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on January 6, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike, prepare to pay more money to use the roadway.

A new toll hike kicks in at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, January 7.

Drivers will pay a six-percent increase for both cash and E-ZPass.

The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.23 to $1.30 for E-ZPass customers, and from $1.95 to $2.10 for cash customers. The most common toll for a Class-5 vehicle will increase from $10.17 to $10.78 for E-ZPass customers and from $14.45 to $15.35 for cash customers.

However, there is one exception. There will be no change for E-ZPass customers at the Delaware River Bridge going westbound in Bucks County.

The Turnpike Commission said the increase is needed to meet its financial obligations.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newspennsylvania turnpike
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Jackknifed tractor-trailer catches fire on I-295 SB; driver dies
Truck crashes on NE Extension of Pa. Turnpike during snowstorm
Chickens run loose on California highway
Trash truck overturns in Whitemarsh Township
More Traffic
Top Stories
Firefighter injured while battling North Philadelphia house fire
Dozens of prosecutors fired from Philadelphia D.A.'s office
The coldest air in a quarter century arrives tonight.
Winning ticket sold in Florida for $450 million Mega Millions jackpot
Cold weather takes a toll on businesses, but not deliveries
Sixers legend Julius Erving hospitalized after ringing bell at Sixers game
Cape May-Lewes ferry service suspended due to weather conditions
Residents in West Philadelphia without heat due to gas leak
Show More
One killed, two injured in Upper Darby collision
Sears to close more than 100 stores, 3 locally
2 hurt after 2 vehicles collide in Northeast Philadelphia
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar to combined $1 billion
Man sentenced to 50 years for stabbing son's mother in Mt. Holly
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Dozens of prosecutors fired from Philadelphia D.A.'s office
Girl, 9, killed in sledding accident in Va.
Cold weather takes a toll on businesses, but not deliveries
More Video