Tolls increasing on Pennsylvania Turnpike

If you drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike, prepare to pay more money to use the roadway.A new toll hike kicks in at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, January 7.Drivers will pay a six-percent increase for both cash and E-ZPass.The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.23 to $1.30 for E-ZPass customers, and from $1.95 to $2.10 for cash customers. The most common toll for a Class-5 vehicle will increase from $10.17 to $10.78 for E-ZPass customers and from $14.45 to $15.35 for cash customers.However, there is one exception. There will be no change for E-ZPass customers at the Delaware River Bridge going westbound in Bucks County.The Turnpike Commission said the increase is needed to meet its financial obligations.