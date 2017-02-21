This overturned tractor trailer partially blocks the ramp in West Conshohocken. @6abc#6abctraffic pic.twitter.com/oA8JoF2J0v — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) February 21, 2017

An overturned tractor trailer slowed traffic on the northbound Blue Route (I-476) in Montgomery County.It happened before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on the ramp from I-476 North to I-76 West.The driver lost control, and the big rig landed on its side.Police tell Action News the trailer was empty. There was no immediate word if the driver was hurt.Video from Chopper 6 HD showed traffic getting by on the ramp as police investigated.The ramp was expected to be closed at some point as crews righted the truck and removed it.Traffic was backed up on I-476 North approaching the I-76 exit.------