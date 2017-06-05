TRAFFIC

Traffic flagger hit by car in West Goshen Twp.

WEST GOSHEN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A traffic flagger was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car on Monday morning in West Goshen Twp., Pa.

It happened shortly before noon near the intersection Pottstown Pike and Taylors Mill Road.

The worker was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police say the driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating.

An investigation into this incident continues.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newscar accident
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Academy Park student killed in crash on I-95
Truck erupts in flames after crash in Hockessin, Del.
WB Schuylkill Expressway reopens after crash in Lower Merion
Pa. Turnpike reopens after fatal crash in Bensalem
More Traffic
Top Stories
Search called off for escaped prisoner in Bucks Co.
Teen girls sentenced in death of Amy Joyner-Francis
Sheriff: 5 dead after workplace shooting near Orlando
Suspect in punch of disabled man in back in custody
Action News 3pm LIVE UPDATE
Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake
Academy Park student killed in crash on I-95
Show More
Jurors deliberating abuse charges in 'gifted' girl case
Trump lashes out at Justice Dept. travel ban strategy
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Shower, Storm Today
Truck erupts in flames after crash in Hockessin, Del.
US probes air bag computer failures in 2012 Jeep Liberty
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos