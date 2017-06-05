Traffic flagger hit by car in West Goshen Twp.

WEST GOSHEN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --A traffic flagger was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car on Monday morning in West Goshen Twp., Pa.
It happened shortly before noon near the intersection Pottstown Pike and Taylors Mill Road.
The worker was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Police say the driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating.
An investigation into this incident continues.
