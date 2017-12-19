Traffic getting by after crash on WB Pa. Turnpike past Bensalem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2798283" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch daylight aerials of the multi-vehicle crash that shut down the Pa. Turnpike on December 19, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2798074" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video from Chopper 6 over a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the Pa. Turnpike on December 19, 2017.

A Plan X is in effect for the PA Tpk WB with a major accident past Bensalem. @6abc#6abctraffic pic.twitter.com/HICu8qCupy — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) December 19, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2798152" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crash on WB Pennsylvania Turnpike near Bensalem. Karen Rogers reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on December 19, 2017.

A multi-vehicle crash shut down traffic on the westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike near Bensalem, Bucks County during the morning rush hour.The accident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday.Chopper 6 over the scene showed multiple damaged vehicles including a dump truck, a tandem tractor-trailer, and at least three other vehicles involved in the crash. One-hundred gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the tractor-trailer.There was no immediate word on the number or extent of any injuries.Action News is told 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the turnpike.The turnpike issued a "Plan X."The Turnpike Commission's road closure procedure, "Plan X," is the method by which the Commission, in emergency situations such as multiple vehicle accidents, closes certain sections of the Turnpike and reroutes traffic around the affected sections.Police and EMS crews were on the scene.Traffic began moving again shortly before 9 a.m.