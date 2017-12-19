TRAFFIC

Traffic getting by after crash on WB Pa. Turnpike past Bensalem

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch daytime aerials from Chopper 6 over a crash that shut down part of the Pa. Turnpike on December 19, 2017. (WPVI)

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
A multi-vehicle crash shut down traffic on the westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike near Bensalem, Bucks County during the morning rush hour.

The accident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch daylight aerials of the multi-vehicle crash that shut down the Pa. Turnpike on December 19, 2017.



Chopper 6 over the scene showed multiple damaged vehicles including a dump truck, a tandem tractor-trailer, and at least three other vehicles involved in the crash. One-hundred gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the tractor-trailer.

There was no immediate word on the number or extent of any injuries.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 over a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the Pa. Turnpike on December 19, 2017.



Action News is told 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the turnpike.

The turnpike issued a "Plan X."



The Turnpike Commission's road closure procedure, "Plan X," is the method by which the Commission, in emergency situations such as multiple vehicle accidents, closes certain sections of the Turnpike and reroutes traffic around the affected sections.

Police and EMS crews were on the scene.

EMBED More News Videos

Crash on WB Pennsylvania Turnpike near Bensalem. Karen Rogers reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on December 19, 2017.



Traffic began moving again shortly before 9 a.m.

Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newstrafficcrashpennsylvania turnpikeaccidentBensalem Township
