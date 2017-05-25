Truck carrying hogs overturns in Montco

Police are investigating an accident involving a tractor-trailer carrying hogs in Hatfield, Montgomery County.It happened after 6 p.m. Thursday along the 2700 block of Clemens Road.Initial reports say a driver from Ohio was transporting about 160 hogs when the truck's weight shifted while makinga left turn, which caused the truck to overturn.It appears the majority of the hogs are okay, but will be checked by a Vet and then the Board of Health.The driver was not injured.----------