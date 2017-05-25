TRAFFIC

Truck carrying hogs overturns in Montco

HATFIELD, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating an accident involving a tractor-trailer carrying hogs in Hatfield, Montgomery County.

It happened after 6 p.m. Thursday along the 2700 block of Clemens Road.

Initial reports say a driver from Ohio was transporting about 160 hogs when the truck's weight shifted while making
a left turn, which caused the truck to overturn.

It appears the majority of the hogs are okay, but will be checked by a Vet and then the Board of Health.

The driver was not injured.

