Truck carrying hogs overturns in Montco

HATFIELD, Pa. (WPVI) --Police are investigating an accident involving a tractor-trailer carrying hogs in Hatfield, Montgomery County.
It happened after 6 p.m. Thursday along the 2700 block of Clemens Road.
Initial reports say a driver from Ohio was transporting about 160 hogs when the truck's weight shifted while making
a left turn, which caused the truck to overturn.
It appears the majority of the hogs are okay, but will be checked by a Vet and then the Board of Health.
The driver was not injured.
