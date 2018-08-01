RICHARDSON PARK, Del. (WPVI) --The driver of a pickup truck lost control, struck a house and a gas line in New Castle County neighborhood.
It happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday on the unit block of East Summit Avenue in Richardson Park.
Utility crews were called due to the gas line being hit.
Homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
Police say the female driver of the truck was backing out of her driveway across the street and just kept going for an unknown reason.
There were no injuries reported.
