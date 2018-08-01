The driver of a pickup truck lost control, struck a house and a gas line in New Castle County neighborhood.It happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday on the unit block of East Summit Avenue in Richardson Park.Utility crews were called due to the gas line being hit.Homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution.Police say the female driver of the truck was backing out of her driveway across the street and just kept going for an unknown reason.There were no injuries reported.------