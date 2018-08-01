TRAFFIC

Driver of truck strikes house, gas line in New Castle County

Pickup truck struck house, gas line in New Castle Co. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on August 1, 2018.

RICHARDSON PARK, Del. (WPVI) --
The driver of a pickup truck lost control, struck a house and a gas line in New Castle County neighborhood.

It happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday on the unit block of East Summit Avenue in Richardson Park.

Utility crews were called due to the gas line being hit.

Homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

Police say the female driver of the truck was backing out of her driveway across the street and just kept going for an unknown reason.

There were no injuries reported.

