TRAFFIC

Two SB lanes of Delaware Memorial Bridge reopen after fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire closes bridge: Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on June 7, 2017. (WPVI)

NEW CASTLE CO., Del. (WPVI) --
Two southbound lanes of the Delaware Memorial Bridge have reopened after an earlier fire.

Engineers are still inspecting two other southbound lanes.

The blaze was reported at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday beneath the southbound side of the bridge in New Castle County, Delaware.

Video from Chopper 6 HD showed several firefighting units on the scene working to douse a fire that began in some construction materials.

Action News viewer Gary Armour captured this view of the fire beneath the Delaware Memorial Bridge from the northbound lanes on June 7, 2017.



Action News is told sparks from a welder's torch likely touched off the fire.

All southbound traffic was halted on the New Jersey side of the bridge beginning at 10 a.m.

At first, Action News is told, officials were concerned smoke from the fire might obscure motorists' visibility.



After the flames were extinguished, inspectors remained on the scene checking to see if the blaze compromised the structural integrity of the bridge.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newstraffic delayfireNew Castle
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
NJ State Police trooper crashes cruiser in Salem Co.
Vigil held for Academy Park student killed in I-95 crash
Traffic flagger hit by car in West Goshen Twp.
SUV slams into newsstand in West Oak Lane
More Traffic
Top Stories
Fmr. FBI Director Comey's prepared testimony released
Radnor police: 4 in custody in Chipotle drug investigation
Action News 3pm LIVE UPDATE
Child struck by train in Southwest Philadelphia
NJ State Police trooper crashes cruiser in Salem Co.
Trump picks former DOJ official and Christie lawyer to head FBI
Police ID boys involved in attack on mentally challenged man in Germantown
Show More
Local teen with cystic fibrosis named Co-Athlete of the Year
7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint in Roxborough
Hearing postponed for Amtrak engineer charged in fatal crash
Boy, 6, shot in head, mother also wounded in Wilmington
Police: Friends filmed man dragging kitten to death
More News
Top Video
Radnor police: 4 in custody in Chipotle drug investigation
7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint in Roxborough
Action News Update
Councilman claims win in Atlantic City mayoral primary
More Video