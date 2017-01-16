TRAFFIC

Vehicle destroyed after crash in woods off I-295

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A vehicle was destroyed after the driver crashed into the woods off I-295 in Florence Township, New Jersey.</span></div>
FLORENCE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A vehicle was destroyed after the driver crashed into the woods off I-295 in Florence Township, New Jersey.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 50.

The view from Chopper 6 HD showed the remains of a silver vehicle in such a damage state it was not readily apparent what kind of vehicle it was.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

An investigation into how this crash happened continues.

One lane was closed at the scene, but traffic was getting by in the other lanes.
