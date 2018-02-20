Whaaat? We're hearing cars are getting stuck in the tar that's leaking from a truck on 295 SB in Salem Co... A sticky situation! @6abc#6abctraffic pic.twitter.com/QaDqFS2n57 — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) February 20, 2018

Cleanup work is underway and damage to vehicles is being assessed after a truck's load of hot liquid asphalt leaked out over 14 miles of highway in Gloucester and Salem counties Tuesday morning.The spill happened around 5 a.m., after a truck from Tri-State Transportation Company, which is based in Thorofare, N.J., left the Paulsboro Refinery with a load of liquid asphalt.A trucking company spokesman told Action News the material, which was boiling hot, immediately started leaking from a faulty valve.It spilled out on the road as the truck made its way from Swedesboro Road to Route 130 South and then onto I-295 South.The leak stopped about 14 miles from the refinery, at mile marker 4 on I-295 South, after enough of the vehicle's load had spilled out to clear the faulty valve.The driver, who was apparently unaware of what had happened, continued on to his destination in Baltimore.Shortly after the truck left the refinery, New Jersey State Police began receiving reports of cars which had been damaged after running over the material.They say as many as 20 to 30 cars have been damaged.The trucking company tells Action News that anyone whose vehicle was damaged by the sticky material should contact Tri-State.There was no immediate word if any charges would be filed against the driver.------