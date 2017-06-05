TRAFFIC

Vigil held for Academy Park student killed in I-95 crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Academy Park student killed in crash on I-95. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4pm on June 5, 2017.

TINICUM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
An Academy Park High School junior was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County.

On Monday night, family and friends held a vigil for Jaion Smith.



Smith was killed in a crash around 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of the highway approaching exit 10 in Tinicum Township.

Police say an SUV and a car collided, sending the SUV off the highway. The rollover crash caused Smith to be ejected from the vehicle.

Three other teens, also juniors at Academy Park, were injured in the wreck.



----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newscar crashTinicum Township (Delaware County)
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Traffic flagger hit by car in West Goshen Twp.
SUV slams into newsstand in West Oak Lane
Truck erupts in flames after crash in Hockessin, Del.
WB Schuylkill Expressway reopens after crash in Lower Merion
More Traffic
Top Stories
Father of escaped Bucks County prisoner arrested
Abington Twp. water main break floods street, damages homes
Wandering bear captured in Bucks County
Mother sentenced to 12 to 40 years in death of 2-year-old
2 arrests in shooting that injured 10 in Strawberry Mansion
Korean War vet to be buried in NJ thanks to determined classmate
Teen girls sentenced in death of Amy Joyner-Francis
Show More
Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake
Alleged London attacker was a known radical Islamist
Electrical issues at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Suspect in punch of disabled man in back in custody
Dubai-themed prom party in North Philadelphia goes viral
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Korean War vet to be buried in NJ thanks to determined classmate
Alleged London attacker was a known radical Islamist
Abington Twp. water main break floods street, damages homes
More Video