Vigil held for Academy Park student killed in I-95 crash

Emotional moments during prayer vigil for Darby Twp. Teen killed in crash. Family & friends remember Jaion Smith @6abc pic.twitter.com/GI1t88xuDo — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) June 5, 2017

Academy Park HS Football Team remembers Junior , Jaion Smith. The teen died in a car accident Sun night. @6abc pic.twitter.com/rz8Dmv5CLR — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) June 5, 2017

An Academy Park High School junior was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County.On Monday night, family and friends held a vigil for Jaion Smith.Smith was killed in a crash around 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of the highway approaching exit 10 in Tinicum Township.Police say an SUV and a car collided, sending the SUV off the highway. The rollover crash caused Smith to be ejected from the vehicle.Three other teens, also juniors at Academy Park, were injured in the wreck.----------