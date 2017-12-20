EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2802589" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video from Chopper 6 over a water main break at 18th and Spruce streets on December 20, 2017.

18th St is closed between Rittenhouse Sq and Walnut St for a water main break. Traffic is being detoured onto Spruce St. @6abc pic.twitter.com/yTUNM0UpNZ — Chuck Purnell (@ChuckP6abc) December 20, 2017

A water main break has shut down a section of road along Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square.The break was reported at 6 a.m. Wednesday on 18th Street near Spruce Street.Video from Chopper 6 showed muddy water flooding the sidewalk and part of the intersection.Police shut down 18th Street between Rittenhouse and Spruce streets before repair work got underway.Philadelphia Water Department crews were expected on the scene.Motorists were advised to use alternate routes.------