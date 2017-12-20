TRAFFIC

Water main break on Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia

Water main break on Rittenhouse Sq.: Matt Pellman reports during Action News at 7:25 a.m. on December 20, 2017. (WPVI)

RITTENHOUSE SQUARE (WPVI) --
A water main break has shut down a section of road along Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square.

The break was reported at 6 a.m. Wednesday on 18th Street near Spruce Street.

Watch video from Chopper 6 over a water main break at 18th and Spruce streets on December 20, 2017.


Video from Chopper 6 showed muddy water flooding the sidewalk and part of the intersection.

Police shut down 18th Street between Rittenhouse and Spruce streets before repair work got underway.



Philadelphia Water Department crews were expected on the scene.

Motorists were advised to use alternate routes.
