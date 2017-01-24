TRAFFIC

Wilmington man killed in Route 141 crash ID'd

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
The man killed in a crash in New Castle County on Monday afternoon has been identified.

Thomas J. Carr, 21, of Wilmington, died after the crash on Route 141 (Powder Mill Road) south of Alapocas Drive.

Investigators say Carr lost control of his car after it hit a large pool of water that had collected in the road during the storm.

His car crossed the center line and was collided with a pickup truck.

Carr was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated and released.
