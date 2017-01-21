Police have charged a Quakertown woman with DUI and vehicular homicide after a crash in Hilltown Township, Bucks County.It happened before midnight Friday in the northbound lanes of Route 309 bypass, just north of Route 113.Police say 26-year-old Noelle Chew was driving under the influence when her vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle.The other driver, 24-year-old Damian Toalombo of Allentown died in the crash.Chew refused treatment after the collision.The crash remains under investigation.