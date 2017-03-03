Woman hit by car on I-95 in Christiana, Del.

A woman was hit by a car after she got out of a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Christiana, Delaware on Friday afternoon.It happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the Churchmans Road exit.Investigators say the victim, only identified as a woman in her 20's, got out of a stopped vehicle and attempted to run across the lanes of the highway.That's when she was hit by a black Honda.She was rushed to the hospital with multiple injuries, including a possible broken leg.There was no immediate word as to why the woman was trying to run across the highway.------