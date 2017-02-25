TRAFFIC

Woman injured in hit-and-run in Feltonville

EMBED </>More News Videos

A woman is hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.

A woman is hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.

Police say a hit-and-run driver, allegedly speeding, ran her down around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the 400 block of West Wyoming Avenue.

Investigators told Action News the 30-year-old woman and her friend were crossing the street when an older white Nissan with a headlight out struck them.

The impact of the crash sent the woman flying through the air before she landed on the street.

Crews rushed the injured victim into surgery at Temple University Hospital.

The victim is in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Police are hoping the area surveillance cameras will help in finding the driver and vehicle.
------
Related Topics:
trafficphiladelphia newspedestrian injuredpedestrian struckhit and runNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Man critical after hit-and-run in Kensington, driver sought
School bus and truck crash head-on in Lower Merion
Boy, 13, struck after 2 vehicles crash in Lawncrest
Overturned tractor trailer slows traffic on Route 73 in NJ
More Traffic
Top Stories
Police investigating beating death in Port Richmond
Man shot 12 times outside North Philadelphia bar
Police officer shoots man after reported threats at barbecue in Reading
8-year-old fatally shot after crash
Police: Love triangle led to murder in Northampton County
Philly police officers going above, beyond to 'protect and serve'
Can DNA test help you get in better shape?
Show More
Owner of popular pizza chain sentenced in tax fraud case
Victim rescued after falling down ravine in Bryn Mawr
Evesham Twp. police seek man who performed lewd act
Girl, father at center of Amber Alert found after Pa. crash
Man critical after hit-and-run in Kensington, driver sought
More News
Top Video
Police investigating beating death in Port Richmond
Man shot 12 times outside North Philadelphia bar
Police: Love triangle led to murder in Northampton County
Philly police officers going above, beyond to 'protect and serve'
More Video