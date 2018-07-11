TRAFFIC

Police ID woman killed in crash involving car, tractor trailer on Route 42 in Bellmawr, New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Police ID woman killed in Route 42 crash. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on PHL17 on July 11, 2018. (WPVI)

BELLMAWR, N.J. (WPVI) --
A woman riding in a car was killed after the vehicle crashed into a truck and was left wedged underneath its trailer on Route 42 in Camden County.

Police have identified the woman as Ashley Zarzycki, 24, of Villas, New Jersey. They said Zarzycki was the passenger in a car driven by Matthew Britton, 26, also of Villas.

According to investigators, Britton was driving southbound on Route 42 in Bellmawr shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday when his Mazda struck a Dodge Challenger then hit the tractor-trailer.

The view from Chopper 6 showed the Mazda partially wedged underneath the trailer, while the back of the trailer was partially hanging over the water.

EMBED More News Videos

Car wedged under tractor-trailer on Route 42 in Bellmawr, New Jersey. Watch raw video from Chopper 6 from July 11, 2018.



There were no injuries reported from the truck or the Dodge. Britton was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.
EMBED More News Videos

Woman killed in crash involving car, tractor trailer on Route 42. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on July 11, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newstruck crashcar crashBellmawr
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Car crash leaves boat on I-495
2 injured in Whitemarsh Township crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News