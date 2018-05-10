Woman killed, man injured in 2-car crash in Lawncrest

Rescue crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the parking lot of an apartment building in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.It happened before 4 p.m. Thursday in the 6400 block of Oxford Avenue.Chopper 6 HD was over the area where a Mercury sedan overturned after colliding with another car. Crews pulled a woman and a 54-year-old man from one of the vehicle.Police say the woman died instantly from the impact of the crash.The man was taken to the hospital and is listed in very critical condition.It's not clear who was driving the Mercury sedan.According to police, the crash was captured on surveillance video.Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the vehicle went through a field of debris, a fence before crashing into the building. A tree became lodged in the vehicle."One witness tells Action News, "The car looked like a speeding bullet."------