TRAFFIC

Woman killed, man injured in 2-car crash in Lawncrest

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman killed, man injured in 2-car crash in Lawncrest. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 10, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Rescue crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the parking lot of an apartment building in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.

It happened before 4 p.m. Thursday in the 6400 block of Oxford Avenue.

Chopper 6 HD was over the area where a Mercury sedan overturned after colliding with another car. Crews pulled a woman and a 54-year-old man from one of the vehicle.

Police say the woman died instantly from the impact of the crash.

The man was taken to the hospital and is listed in very critical condition.

It's not clear who was driving the Mercury sedan.

According to police, the crash was captured on surveillance video.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the vehicle went through a field of debris, a fence before crashing into the building. A tree became lodged in the vehicle."

One witness tells Action News, "The car looked like a speeding bullet."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newscar crashNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Mattress catches fire on I-95 by Penn's Landing
Crash on Route 70 in Medford, NJ; 2 hurt
Liquid chocolate spills onto Polish highway, solidifying into mess
Boy, 10, riding bike hit by car in SW Phila.
More Traffic
Top Stories
Rescue crews search Burlington Twp. lake for missing swimmer
Camden Co. officials investigating death of a toddler
AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert: Scattered Severe Storms This Evening
Nurse charged following death of H.R. McMaster's father
Man indicted for assault of Atlantic City housekeeper
Pothole becomes crater in West Philadelphia street
Lockdown lifted at GW High School; male in custody
Search for Cobbs Creek shooting suspect
Show More
Police: 2 men arrested for Rhawnhurst murder
2 dead following argument at SW Philly restaurant
Family sues Wawa over hot water, saying 3-year-old had burns
Philadelphia homicide caught on camera, suspect flees
Police car chase ends in rooftop arrest
More News