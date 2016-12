A 30-year-old woman has injured after being hit by an SUV in Northeast Philadelphia.It happened around 11:10 p.m. Friday at Knights and Fairdale roads.The driver told police that the woman ran out into traffic.Witnesses say the woman was behaving erratically before the crash.She was rushed to Aria-Torresdale Hospital for treatment.She is listed in critical but stable condition.The SUV stopped and the driver is not charged.