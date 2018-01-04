West Trenton: Service is suspended due to an accident with a train striking an automobile. First responders are on the scene and will determine when service can resume. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) January 4, 2018

SEPTA's West Trenton Regional Rail Line has been suspended after a train struck a car on the tracks in Montgomery County leaving one person dead.Firefighters reported to the 300 block of Red Lion Road in Lower Moreland Township around 10 a.m. Thursday.Multiple medic units were called to the scene.The Montgomery County Coroner's office confirms at least one man has been killed in the crash.Service on SEPTA's West Trenton Line is suspended until further notice.------