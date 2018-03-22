Air travel returning to normal after nor'easter

Airlines were scrambling to get back on schedule Thursday after cancelling more than 4,000 flights nationwide Wednesday during the storm.Philadelphia International Airport reported at least 80 residual cancellations, and many travelers were still running into trouble.Airport crews have been working hard to clear the runways and de-ice the planes.All four runways at PHL are now open.But if you are traveling today you are still encouraged to check with your airline before heading out the door.-----