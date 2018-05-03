TRAVEL

Freight train derails in Delco: Amtrak Northeast Corridor service resuming, SEPTA Wilmington/Newark suspended

Freight train derails in Delaware County. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on May 3, 2018.

CRUM LYNNE., Pa. (WPVI) --
A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed under the I-95 overpass in Ridley Township, Delaware County affecting service on Amtrak and SEPTA.

Watch video from the Action Cam and Chopper 6 after a freight train derailed in Delaware County on May 3, 2018.


After it was suspended for hours due to the derailment, Amtrak's Northeast Corridor is resuming regular scheduled service, the company announced at 7:47 a.m. Thursday.

"Customers can expect significant residual delays throughout the morning due to a reduced number of tracks available. Thank you for your patience," Amtrak tweeted.



SEPTA has suspended service along its Wilmington/ Newark Regional Rail line. Extra trains will operate on the Media/Elwyn line.



The derailment happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the tracks between Eddystone and Crum Lynne stations, five miles north of Marcus Hook.

The Norfolk Southern train with two engines and 88 cars was loaded with stones.

Freight train derailment in Delco. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on May 3, 2018.



Action News is told the last two cars derailed, with the back car, carrying stones, overturning.



No injuries have been reported.
Freight train derails in Delaware County. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on May 3, 2018.



