Due to a downed commercial power line, some service is suspended on the NEC. More info: https://t.co/KC1rgk2VFN. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) January 23, 2017

NEC train #3725, the 5:08pm from NYPS, is Cancelled due to an overhead wire problem near Linden. — NJ TRANSIT - NEC (@NJTRANSIT_NEC) January 23, 2017

Down wires near Linden currently causing suspension on #NEC & #NJCL. We're cross honoring systemwide. PATH & private bus accepting rail tix. pic.twitter.com/yg7mnVQzcQ — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) January 23, 2017

Amtrak is temporarily suspending service for Northeast Regional and Acela Express trains traveling in New Jersey.The suspension is due to commercial power lines down in area east of Linden, N.J.Amtrak says efforts are under way to clear area and restore service as soon as possible.Amtrak is responding to customers on Twitter saying "Service has been suspended due to down wires in New Jersey. We apologize and are working to fix the problem."New Jersey Transit says rail service on the Northeast Corridor has been suspended in both directions between New York's Penn Station and Trenton due to the overhead wire problem near Linden.It's the latest issue facing the agency as stormy weather hits New Jersey on Monday.The weather has caused delays on NJ Transit lines and forced the suspension of Newark Liberty International Airport's AirTrain service. Buses are shuttling passengers between parking lots and Newark airport terminals.High winds and rain were battering New Jersey as part of a nor'easter that was expected to worsen throughout the day.In southern New Jersey, service between Philadelphia's 30th Street Station and Cherry Hill was suspended when the Delair Bridge became stuck in the open position.PATCO trains were cross-honoring NJ Transit tickets.