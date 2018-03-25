Be ready for delays - PennDOT begins pothole repairs in earnest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --With the snow finished at last, we hope, PennDOT turns its attention to repairing potholes, starting Monday.
Maintenance and contractor crews will begin working on more than 60 state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region.
So you'll need to allow extra time in your travels, because chances are you'll encounter a work crew.
At least one lane will be closed for the patching. All activities are weather dependent.
And be sure to slow down. Fines are higher for speeding in work zones.
Here's where you'll find them:
Philadelphia
Route 3 (Chester Street)
Bustleton Avenue
Academy Road
Knights Road
Oregon Avenue
Market Street
Bucks County
U.S. 1 in Bensalem, Middletown and Falls townships
U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) in Falls Township and Morrisville Borough
U.S. 202 in Solebury Township
Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) in Bensalem Township
Route 309 in Hatfield, Hilltown and West Rockhill townships
Route 313 in East Rockhill Township and Quakertown Borough
Route 611 (Easton Road) in Nockamixon Township
Route 663 (John Fries Highway) in Milford Township
Pine Grove Road in Lower Makefield Township
Trenton Avenue in Falls Township and Morrisville Borough
Stoopville Road in Wrightstown Township
Wrightstown Road in Wrightstown and Upper Makefield townships
Taylorsville Road in Upper Makefield Township
Rockhill Drive in Bensalem Township
New Falls Road in Bristol Township
Newportville Road in Bristol Township
Almshouse Road in Warwick Township
Butler Avenue in New Britain Township
Ferry Road in New Britain Township
Bristol Road in Warrington Township
Hilltown Pike in Hilltown Township.
Chester County
U.S. 1 in London Grove and New Garden townships
U.S. 30 in Caln and East Caln townships
Business U.S. 30 in West Whiteland township
U.S. 202 in West Goshen and East Goshen townships
Route 41 in West Fallowfeild and Londonderry townships
Route 100 in Upper Uwchlan Township
Route 113 in West Pikeland Township
Hibernia Road in West Brandywine Township
Strasburg Road in East Fallowfield Township
Boot Road in West Goshen Township
Westbourne Road in Westtown Township.
Delaware County
Interstate 95 in Upper Chichester, Ridley and Tinicum townships and City of Chester
Interstate 476 in Ridley Township and Swarthmore Borough
U.S. 13 (9th Street) in City of Chester
U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) in Bethel and Upper Chichester townships
Route 291 (Governor Printz Boulevard) in Tinicum and Ridley townships and Eddystone Borough
Highland Avenue in City of Chester
Engle Street in Chester Township and City of Chester
Concord Road in Concord, Chester and Aston townships
Ridge Road in Chadds Ford Township
Bethel Avenue in Upper Chichester Township
9th Street/Ridge Road in Lower Chichester Township, Trainer Borough and City of Chester
Chelsie Road in Bethel Township
Oak Avenue/Hook Road in Upper Darby and Darby townships and Secane and Sharon Hill boroughs
Bodley Road in Chester Heights Borough.
Montgomery County
Interstate 476 in Lower Merion Township
Route 29 (Gravel Pike) in Schwenksville, Lower Frederick and Upper Frederick townships
Route 73 (Skippack Pike) in Skippack Township
Route 309 in Montgomery Township
Route 463 (Horsham Road) in Montgomery Township
Route 663 (Layfield Road) in New Hanover Township and Pottstown Borough
Spring Mill Road in Lower Merion Township
Wynnewood Avenue in Lower Merion Township
Farmington Avenue in Upper Pottsgrove Township
Ridge Pike in Collegeville Borough.
If you have a pothole to report, call 1-800-FIX-ROAD or visit www.penndot.gov and click on "Submit Roadway Feedback."