Be ready for delays - PennDOT begins pothole repairs in earnest

With the snow finished at last, we hope, PennDOT turns its attention to repairing potholes, starting Monday.Maintenance and contractor crews will begin working on more than 60 state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region.So you'll need to allow extra time in your travels, because chances are you'll encounter a work crew.At least one lane will be closed for the patching. All activities are weather dependent.And be sure to slow down. Fines are higher for speeding in work zones.Here's where you'll find them:PhiladelphiaRoute 3 (Chester Street)Bustleton AvenueAcademy RoadKnights RoadOregon AvenueMarket StreetBucks CountyU.S. 1 in Bensalem, Middletown and Falls townshipsU.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) in Falls Township and Morrisville BoroughU.S. 202 in Solebury TownshipRoute 63 (Woodhaven Road) in Bensalem TownshipRoute 309 in Hatfield, Hilltown and West Rockhill townshipsRoute 313 in East Rockhill Township and Quakertown BoroughRoute 611 (Easton Road) in Nockamixon TownshipRoute 663 (John Fries Highway) in Milford TownshipPine Grove Road in Lower Makefield TownshipTrenton Avenue in Falls Township and Morrisville BoroughStoopville Road in Wrightstown TownshipWrightstown Road in Wrightstown and Upper Makefield townshipsTaylorsville Road in Upper Makefield TownshipRockhill Drive in Bensalem TownshipNew Falls Road in Bristol TownshipNewportville Road in Bristol TownshipAlmshouse Road in Warwick TownshipButler Avenue in New Britain TownshipFerry Road in New Britain TownshipBristol Road in Warrington TownshipHilltown Pike in Hilltown Township.Chester CountyU.S. 1 in London Grove and New Garden townshipsU.S. 30 in Caln and East Caln townshipsBusiness U.S. 30 in West Whiteland townshipU.S. 202 in West Goshen and East Goshen townshipsRoute 41 in West Fallowfeild and Londonderry townshipsRoute 100 in Upper Uwchlan TownshipRoute 113 in West Pikeland TownshipHibernia Road in West Brandywine TownshipStrasburg Road in East Fallowfield TownshipBoot Road in West Goshen TownshipWestbourne Road in Westtown Township.Delaware CountyInterstate 95 in Upper Chichester, Ridley and Tinicum townships and City of ChesterInterstate 476 in Ridley Township and Swarthmore BoroughU.S. 13 (9th Street) in City of ChesterU.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) in Bethel and Upper Chichester townshipsRoute 291 (Governor Printz Boulevard) in Tinicum and Ridley townships and Eddystone BoroughHighland Avenue in City of ChesterEngle Street in Chester Township and City of ChesterConcord Road in Concord, Chester and Aston townshipsRidge Road in Chadds Ford TownshipBethel Avenue in Upper Chichester Township9th Street/Ridge Road in Lower Chichester Township, Trainer Borough and City of ChesterChelsie Road in Bethel TownshipOak Avenue/Hook Road in Upper Darby and Darby townships and Secane and Sharon Hill boroughsBodley Road in Chester Heights Borough.Montgomery CountyInterstate 476 in Lower Merion TownshipRoute 29 (Gravel Pike) in Schwenksville, Lower Frederick and Upper Frederick townshipsRoute 73 (Skippack Pike) in Skippack TownshipRoute 309 in Montgomery TownshipRoute 463 (Horsham Road) in Montgomery TownshipRoute 663 (Layfield Road) in New Hanover Township and Pottstown BoroughSpring Mill Road in Lower Merion TownshipWynnewood Avenue in Lower Merion TownshipFarmington Avenue in Upper Pottsgrove TownshipRidge Pike in Collegeville Borough.If you have a pothole to report, call 1-800-FIX-ROAD or visit www.penndot.gov and click on "Submit Roadway Feedback."