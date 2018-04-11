Crews work to repair potholes across the region

With the nicer weather, teams from PennDOT are working in overdrive across the region to repair potholes.PennDOT is aware and aggressively working to attack those problem areas."We have used more than 4,800 tons of patching materials," said Chelsea Lacey-Mabe of PennDOT.Crews are working to repair those nightmare potholes that can cause major damage to your car."It has definitely been a bad winter for potholes," Lacey-Mabe said. "The last two winters were not as bad, but we've also seen bad winters in 2015 and 2014 in regard to potholes because, again, we saw so many freeze thaw cycles."Lacey-Mabe says maintenance and contract workers will be targeting more than fifty state highways to repair damaged pavement.Work will be done across the five county region, including Bucks County, Chester County, Delaware County, Montgomery County and Philadelphia.Warmer temperatures headed our way will definitely help out."Actually, we can do a permanent patch instead of temporary patch. So, some of the big potholes we've had to put our crews out to do emergency patching where it has been especially bad," said Lacey-Mabe. "But that can't last forever, so then they would have to do and re-patch. So, now we are just doing permanent patching because the weather is cooperating."While the work is being done you can expect some delays and lane closures. But the small inconvenience will surely be worth it.Crews will prioritize areas based on number of complaints, size of the pothole and traffic volume along the road.Until workers show up to your area, the best advice is to just try to avoid the potholes."The best thing you can do is take a cue from the car in front of you. If you see them reacting or veering to one side then you know there is something in the roadway that they are trying to avoid," said Lacey-Mabe.If you know of a problem area you can report it to 1-800-FIXROAD. If you live in the City of Philadelphia, report that problem by dialing 3-1-1.-----