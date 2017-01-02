International travelers were reporting delays at airports around the country on Monday, because of an outage affecting U.S. Customs computers.On Twitter, posts showed hundreds of people in line at airports in Miami, Atlanta, New York, Washington D.C. and elsewhere, describing the situation as a "nightmare" and trying to figure out what was happening.Customs issued a statement saying the agency was experiencing a temporary outage:"U.S. Customs and Border Protection is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry and taking immediate action to address the technology disruption," the agency said in a written statement."CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online. Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times and CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security."In Atlanta, CBP public affairs officer Robert Brisley says the outage at the city's airport lasted about an hour from late afternoon into early evening. He said that officers were working to recover quickly afterward but even short outages can lead to backups at the airport, one of the world's busiest.He said the agency apologizes to travelers who were delayed getting into the country after long flights.Action News has reached out to Philadelphia International Airport for a comment on any delays.---The Associated Press contributed to this report.