TRAVEL

Customs outage causes delays at airports

A customs agent wears a patch for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at John F. Kennedy International Airport. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

TARA FOWLER
A two-hour outage in U.S. Customs and Border Protection's processing systems caused delays at some of the nation's biggest airports on New Year's Day.

In a statement, CBP said the outage began at 7:30 p.m. and ended at 9:30 p.m. All the airports involved are currently back online, according to CBP, though some are still experiencing effects from the outage.

"CBP took immediate action to address the technology disruption," the agency said in a statement. "CBP officers continued to process international travelers using alternative procedures at affected airports. Travelers at some ports of entry experienced longer than usual wait times as CBP officers processed travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security.

"During the technology disruption, CBP had access to national security-related databases and all travelers were screened according to security standards. At this time, there is no indication the service disruption was malicious in nature."

New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport warned that international travelers were experiencing delays in the arrivals area due to the outage.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport posted about a problem affecting its "processing times for customs" as well.

ABC News' Jack Date contributed to this report.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldairport newsairport security
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
TRAVEL
Miracle in Mexico: All survive crash of Mexican jetliner
TSA's 'Quiet Skies' program secretly watches passengers on planes
American Airlines to include free carry-on luggage with 'basic economy' tickets
Storms cause delays, cancellations at Philadelphia airport
Saving time and money when booking hotels
More Travel
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News