TRAVEL

Delaware soccer player offering free vacations on Facebook

EMBED </>More News Videos

How does this sound? A free vacation, somewhere in the world, with someone who loves new adventures. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
How does this sound? A free vacation, somewhere in the world, with someone who loves new adventures.

Delaware native and former professional soccer player Kwame Appiah is offering just that.

"Here's the lowdown. I am looking to take at least three trips a year - wherever - I don't know and I would like someone new to come with me every single time. Why? Because there are so many adventures out there and there are so many people to have them with," he said in a video posted to his Facebook page.



Kwame (@AgentKwam) is randomly picking his followers on Facebook and Instagram.

He says he went from having $30 in his bank account to traveling the world thanks to credit card points and will use those points to pay for the 3 companions who win his free trips.



He says he gets to travel to play soccer and wants to share that experience with someone who might not be able to afford these kinds of trips and adventures.

The only catch? You have to be at least 18 and healthy enough to travel with him.

In the end, he chooses the travel companions based on compatibility, but says everyone who enters gets a shot.

------
Related Topics:
traveldel. newstravelvacationsoccerbig talkerstrending
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Know your rights if air travel goes wrong
TSA announces new pat-down procedure
Eek! Mouse delays London-to-San Francisco flight for 4 hrs.
Southwest Airlines donates 10,000 flights
More Travel
Top Stories
Montco DA announces arrest of alleged child predator
Local women rally for 'A Day Without a Woman'
DA: Police justified in killing of Reading man
3 suspects, person of interest sought in oxygen tank theft
Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in Morrisville
Brush fire prompts evacuations in Pine Hill, NJ
Prosecutor: Mom charged in drownings ran over 2 sons earlier
Show More
Police: Boy critical, mom injured after 2nd story fall
$1M worth of heroin seized, NJ man arrested
3 students charged after lockdown at Absegami High School
PECO working on repairs after substation fire in North Phila.
AccuWeather: One More Mild Day, Then Winter Returns
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Montco DA announces arrest of alleged child predator
DA: Police justified in killing of Reading man
3 students charged after lockdown at Absegami High School
More Video