Delaware soccer player offering free vacations on Facebook

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --How does this sound? A free vacation, somewhere in the world, with someone who loves new adventures.
Delaware native and former professional soccer player Kwame Appiah is offering just that.
"Here's the lowdown. I am looking to take at least three trips a year - wherever - I don't know and I would like someone new to come with me every single time. Why? Because there are so many adventures out there and there are so many people to have them with," he said in a video posted to his Facebook page.
Kwame (@AgentKwam) is randomly picking his followers on Facebook and Instagram.
He says he went from having $30 in his bank account to traveling the world thanks to credit card points and will use those points to pay for the 3 companions who win his free trips.
He says he gets to travel to play soccer and wants to share that experience with someone who might not be able to afford these kinds of trips and adventures.
The only catch? You have to be at least 18 and healthy enough to travel with him.
In the end, he chooses the travel companions based on compatibility, but says everyone who enters gets a shot.
