U.S. & WORLD

Delta flight evacuated in Denver because of smoke in cabin

EMBED </>More Videos

Delta flight evacuated in Denver because of smoke in cabin: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at noon on May 9, 2018. (WPVI)

DENVER --
A Delta Air Lines flight from Detroit to Denver was evacuated after passengers reported smoke in the cabin.

Firefighters greeted flight 1854 when it landed at Denver International Airport shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams says passengers reported smoke filled the cabin as the plane was taxiing to the gate.

She says no major injuries were reported from smoke inhalation, but she has heard that a handful of passengers suffered minor injuries during the evacuation.

Williams did not know how many people were on board or what kind of plane was involved.

A phone call to Delta was not immediately returned Tuesday night.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worlddeltaair travelairplanesmoketravel
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Who are the detainees released by North Korea?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wax figures unveiled
Porn star's lawyer says Russian paid Trump attorney Cohen
Trump: 3 Americans held by NK on way back to US
More u.s. & world
TRAVEL
And the most fun state in America is...
Best summer job ever! Get paid to travel the world
Freight train derails in Delco, delays on SEPTA & Amtrak
SEPTA ending token sales in favor of Key Card
More Travel
Top Stories
Driver shot at after honking horn in Feasterville
Trump: 3 Americans held by NK on way back to US
Man shot at Broad and Erie in North Philadelphia
Council Rock North High School brawl caught on video
Victim fatally shot in Parkside section of Philly
Fishtown wedding venue abruptly shuts down
Police officers honored for heroism in NE Philadelphia
Super Bowl bet: Zoo New England names goat 'Foles'
Show More
Porn star's lawyer says Russian paid Trump attorney Cohen
Lyft rider killed in Bensalem DUI crash, Toronto man charged
Fire damages apartment in Feltonville
Crash on Route 70 in Medford, NJ; 2 hurt
76ers owner talks friendship, freeing Meek Mill
More News