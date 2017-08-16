TRAVEL

Drinking problem: Ryanair wants UK airports to curb alcohol

FILE- In this Tuesday July 21, 2009 file photo, Ryanair planes are seen at Stansted Airport in England. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

LONDON --
Budget airline Ryanair is calling on British airports to curb alcohol sales following sharp increases in the number of incidents involving disruptive passengers.

The carrier issued a statement Monday calling for a ban on alcohol sales before 10 a.m. and for limiting the number of drinks in bars and restaurants to a maximum of two.

The airline cited Civil Aviation Authority statistics showing a 600 percent increase in disruptive incidents between 2012-2016 and said most involved alcohol.

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs says it's unfair "that airports can profit from the unlimited sale of alcohol to passengers and leave the airlines to deal with the safety consequences."

The airline says it has taken steps to prevent disruptive behavior on its flights, including preventing consumption of duty-free alcohol purchases on board.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
