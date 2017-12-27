TRAVEL

Flight forced to return to Los Angeles; Chrissy Teigen tweets ordeal

EMBED </>More Videos

Tokyo-bound flight returns to LA; celebrity tweets ordeal. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on December 27, 2017.

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
A flight bound for Tokyo's Narita Airport Tuesday made a U-turn back to Los Angeles International Airport after someone who was believed to be an "unauthorized person" was discovered aboard in an apparent mix-up.

According to LAX Airport Police, officers were told to have a unit and supervisors on scene when the plane, flight ANA 175, arrives back in Los Angeles.

Police said the return of the Tokyo-bound flight was due to a "mix up and was straightened up," and the plane will be re-scheduled to depart Wednesday morning.

Model Chrissy Teigen, who was aboard the flight with her husband John Legend, tweeted that she had been on the plane for four hours when it turned around midair.

"A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn't supposed to be on this plane. Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know," Teigen said in a tweet.


Teigen went on to tweet that she was unsure of exactly what had taken place on the flight that caused the plane to turn around. "This person must be mortified though," Teigen tweeted.

According to Teigen, passengers were told that the person in question had a ticket on an entirely different airline.



Teigen said passengers were held on the plane for at least 20 minutes after it landed for police to conduct interviews with passengers.


Meanwhile, another passenger snapped a photo with Teigen and Legend, who seemed to be taking it all in stride.


The plane took off from LAX at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday and landed back at LAX at 7:32 p.m. The flight's total duration was recorded at seven hours and 56 minutes.

EMBED More News Videos

A flight bound for Tokyo's Narita Airport Tuesday made a u-turn back to Los Angeles International Airport after an "unauthorized person" was discovered aboard.



----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
traveljohn legendchrissy teigenaviationu.s. & worldLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Passenger says she lost airline seat to congresswoman
Judge partially lifts Trump administration ban on refugees
Holiday travelers head out for the long weekend
Massive screening line after Dallas airport evacuated
More Travel
Top Stories
Person ejected after crash on I-295 in Mercer Co.
Driver rescued from fiery crash on Roosevelt Expy.
Police locate vehicle involved in City Avenue hit-and-run
Flames shoot from roof of Delco condominium complex
Family devastated after child, 8, killed in hit-and run crash
AccuWeather: Brisk, Very Cold Again Today
More than 5 feet of snow falls in Erie, Pa.
NJ teacher attacked while trying to break up fight
Show More
Teens charged with murder for allegedly dropping sandbag onto car
Residents in high-tax states rush to file property taxes before new rules take effect
Car flips after crash in Northeast Philadelphia
Man shot by Philly police during robbery investigation
Police credit BearCat with saving lives in standoff; victim ID'd
More News
Top Video
Person ejected after crash on I-295 in Mercer Co.
Police locate vehicle involved in City Avenue hit-and-run
Car flips after crash in Northeast Philadelphia
Driver rescued from fiery crash on Roosevelt Expy.
More Video