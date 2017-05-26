Folks hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend

It's the start of the Memorial Day weekend, and folks are traveling in all directions Friday evening.Motorists are experiencing heavy traffic on most of the highways.The prediction is, we are going to see the largest traffic volume for Memorial Day Weekend, since 2005, and before the great recession.But not everyone is headed to the shore or Pocono's this weekend. Some are heading west with bicycles strapped to the back of the car, and that's a giveaway."We're going camping in New Holland, and the bikes are coming along to keep the kids busy," Ron Politi of New York said.Another traveler, Dave Cooper of New Jersey says, "New Jersey to Ohio for a wedding." And he plans on having a good time.The region has about 4 million people, AAA Mid-Atlantic predicts 400 thousand plus 10 percent of us are going travel somewhere this weekend because apparently economically we are feeling pretty good."With the increase and record numbers of people traveling Memorial Day weekend, Triple A is projecting people have a continued confidence in the economy. We have slowly seen a rebound in that confidence over the last few years," Jana Tidwell of AAA Mid-Atlantic.That confidence means more traffic of course and some like Glendale Walker says she is staycationing this weekend."I am not going to deal with this weekend, enough going on in Philadelphia. I am not going," she said.Now that sounds like a plan. Stay close to home, stay off the highways and relax.----------