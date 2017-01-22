Ground stop in place for United Airlines due to technical problems

Airline officials say Sunday night they are working on resolving the IT issue.
A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We?re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience.— United (@united) January 23, 2017
Philadelphia International Airport says travelers should check with United on their flight status.
.@united Airlines is experiencing technical problems that are impacting their flights. Check with United on flight status.— PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) January 23, 2017