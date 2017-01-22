Ground stop in place for United Airlines due to technical problems

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We?re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

.@united Airlines is experiencing technical problems that are impacting their flights. Check with United on flight status. — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) January 23, 2017

A ground stop is in place for all domestic United Airlines flights due to technical problems.Airline officials say Sunday night they are working on resolving the IT issue.Philadelphia International Airport says travelers should check with United on their flight status.