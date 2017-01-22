TRAVEL

Ground stop in place for United Airlines due to technical problems

A ground stop is in place for all domestic United Airlines flights due to technical problems.

Airline officials say Sunday night they are working on resolving the IT issue.


Philadelphia International Airport says travelers should check with United on their flight status.
Related Topics:
travelphilly newsUnited Airlinesairport newsphiladelphia international airport
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Thousands travel to Inauguration ceremony
Jan. 2018: Pa. driver's license not valid ID for air travel
Camelback Resort Favorite "Snowtograph" Sweepstakes
Finnair Flight 666 lands in 'HEL' on Friday the 13th
More Travel
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Tracking Strong Winds and Rain
Severe storms: Death toll hits 16 amid Southeast tornadoes
1 dead, 5 injured at San Antonio shopping mall
Travel advisory for all Delaware River bridges, crossings
Transgender woman speaks about attack near City Hall
3 men attack couple as children sleep in SW Phila. home
Trump, amid combative start, pledges to rise to moment
Show More
Exton's Matt Ryan, Falcons headed to Super Bowl
Handcuffed suspect captured after fleeing police in NJ
Sierra Nevada brewery issues 36-state recall of select beers
Driver killed in Voorhees crash
Women's March on Philly shatters attendance prediction
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos