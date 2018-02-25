Large pothole causing damage to cars on Fifth Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A large pothole on Fifth Street approaching Spring Garden Street is causing damage to a string of vehicles.
On Sunday night, people cringed as they watched drivers go through the almost unavoidable crater.
"That is a really dangerous pothole," said Kristin Wonderling of Harleysville. "It's huge and you need to slow down."
This week the City Streets Department stated in a tweet crews have repaired 18,000 potholes since January 1.
The city reminds people to notify them so they can respond.
PHILADELPHIA
Call: 311 or (215) 686-5560
Or click to report a pothole in Philadelphia
PENNSYLVANIA
Report a pothole to PennDOT:
1-800-FIX-ROAD
NEW JERSEY
Report a pothole in New Jersey
DELAWARE
Report a pothole in Delaware
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps