POTHOLES

Large pothole causing damage to cars on Fifth Street

EMBED </>More Videos

Giant pothole causing damage to cars on Fifth Street: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 25, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A large pothole on Fifth Street approaching Spring Garden Street is causing damage to a string of vehicles.

On Sunday night, people cringed as they watched drivers go through the almost unavoidable crater.

"That is a really dangerous pothole," said Kristin Wonderling of Harleysville. "It's huge and you need to slow down."

This week the City Streets Department stated in a tweet crews have repaired 18,000 potholes since January 1.

The city reminds people to notify them so they can respond.

PHILADELPHIA
Call: 311 or (215) 686-5560
Or click to report a pothole in Philadelphia
PENNSYLVANIA
Report a pothole to PennDOT:
1-800-FIX-ROAD

NEW JERSEY
Report a pothole in New Jersey
DELAWARE
Report a pothole in Delaware

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
travelphilly newspotholesdrivingroad repair
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POTHOLES
Police officer stands knee-deep in Michigan pothole
Downside of nicer weather? More potholes
Report a Pothole
'Nor'easter Pothole' ice cream popping up in stores
More potholes
TRAVEL
SEPTA releases new city, suburban transit schedules
A boycott of Florida during spring break? Why it could happen
Visit Orlando - 2018 Sweepstakes
New Jersey adding trains to deal with delays, crowding
More Travel
Top Stories
Kelce special guest at Manayunk Mummers Parade
VIDEO: 'Kids Rock' University City for a good cause
Tour bus fire temporarily shuts down I-495 northbound
Fire destroys 25 school buses; classes resume Monday
Car lands on top of SUV following crash in Camden
AccuWeather: Mild For February
2 dead following Chester County crash
Man injured in Oxford Circle home invasion
Show More
Man shot in neck in Southwest Philadelphia
Teen injured in rollover crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
3 injured in I-95 crash near Philadelphia airport
Mom-daughter duo shoot would-be robber in their liquor store
2 arrested in connection with the death of 15-month-old child in Del.
More News
Top Video
Fire destroys 25 school buses; classes resume Monday
Raw video from DelDOT traffic camera
Man injured in Oxford Circle home invasion
2 dead following Chester County crash
More Video