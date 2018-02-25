Large pothole causing damage to cars on Fifth Street

A large pothole on Fifth Street approaching Spring Garden Street is causing damage to a string of vehicles.On Sunday night, people cringed as they watched drivers go through the almost unavoidable crater."That is a really dangerous pothole," said Kristin Wonderling of Harleysville. "It's huge and you need to slow down."This week the City Streets Department stated in a tweet crews have repaired 18,000 potholes since January 1.The city reminds people to notify them so they can respond.Call: 311 or (215) 686-5560Report a pothole to PennDOT:1-800-FIX-ROAD------