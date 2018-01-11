TRAVEL

London-bound plane diverted to Philadelphia due to medical incident

An American Airlines aircraft is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An American Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina bound for London had to be diverted to Philadelphia International Airport Thursday.

The flight landed in Philadelphia at 5:37 a.m.

A spokesperson for American Airlines released the following statement:

"American Airlines flight 732 from Charlotte Douglas (CLT) to London Heathrow (LHR) diverted to Philadelphia (PHL) due to a disruptive passenger. Law enforcement met flight 732 on arrival at Philadelphia."

A source with the FBI tells Action News that they did respond to the scene, and described the incident as a medical issue.

So far, the passenger's identity has not been released.

