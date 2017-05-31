TRAVEL

Mayor Kenney's flight to Iceland diverted to Boston

Kenney's Iceland flight diverted: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 5:30 a.m. on May 31, 2017. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A flight headed to Iceland with the Philadelphia mayor on board was diverted to Boston due to mechanical issues.

Mayor Jim Kenney was on the Icelandair flight, which left Philadelphia International Airport Wednesday night bound for Reykjavik, Iceland, to help celebrate the first-ever direct flights between the two cities.


A website tracking commercial flights shows the plane was diverted around 10:45 p.m. and landed in Boston around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Action News has learned the diversion was caused by a mechanical problem.

One passenger said the problem appeared to be coming from the back of the plane. He said he noticed a strange smell in the cabin when he boarded.

Icelandair tweeted an apology for the "inconvenience" in response to a reporter on board the flight.

Kenny's spokeswoman said it is tradition for mayors to visit each other's cities when new international routes are established.

Reykjavik Mayor Dagur Eggertsson spent two days touring Philadelphia.

Kenney is scheduled to return Saturday.

The diverted flight is expected to leave Boston Wednesday afternoon and land in Iceland at 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
