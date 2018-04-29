SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

Actress Molly Ringwald thanks Southwest Airlines with tweet for making emergency landing for her father

EMBED </>More Videos

Actress Molly Ringwald thanks Southwest Airlines with tweet for making emergency landing for her father (KTRK)

Actress Molly Ringwald publicly thanked Southwest Airlines on Twitter for saving her father's life.

Widely known for her roles in the sitcom "The Facts of Life" and movie "The Breakfast Club," the actress said that the airline made an emergency landing for her dad, Bob Ringwald, as he faced a medical emergency.

Ringwald said a doctor who happened to be onboard during her father's health episode also helped them.

"Because of their speed and professionalism, my father's life was saved," she detailed in the tweet.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelsouthwest airlinesdoctorsrescueentertainmenttwitterflight emergencyu.s. & worldemergency landinghealth
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Passenger on deadly Southwest flight files lawsuit
Husband of Southwest flight victim speaks out
Memorial service held for woman killed in Southwest flight
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
More southwest airlines
TRAVEL
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Who is hero Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults
Crews work to repair potholes across the region
More Travel
Top Stories
1 dead after fire in Northeast Philadelphia
Phila. officer's widow speaks ahead of Abu-Jamal's hearing
$12M Lincoln Drive restoration project begins Monday
Eagles draft rugby player who has no football experience
Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce
Teen shot in aunt's Germantown home, critically injured
Car plunges into Neshaminy Creek, search for driver
Woman struck by car in Deptford, N.J.
Show More
Report: Bill Cosby says "This is what they wanted"
AccuWeather: Cooler And Breezy
Woman accused of killing mother, 90, in Bucks Co.
SUV passenger killed in crash on I-95 near Walt Whitman Bridge
1 injured in Salem County house fire
More News