TRAVEL

New travel rule requires laptops to be checked on certain international flights

EMBED </>More News Videos

Here's everything you need to know about the new directive affecting international travel with laptops. (Shutterstock)

If you are traveling from the Middle East and Africa in the near future, you should check with your carrier about whether you can use your laptop on the flight.

A new directive from the Department of Homeland Security requires that any electronic device larger than a cell phone be checked for certain international carriers. Banned items include tablets, cameras and electronic games. Only cell phones and medical devices will be allowed.

Passengers affected are those traveling to the U.S. from the following airports:

Cairo International Airport (Egypt)
Queen Alia International Airport (Jordan)
Kuwait International Airport (Kuwait)
Mohammed V International Airport (Morocco)
Hamad International Airport (Qatar)
King Abdulaziz International Airport (Saudi Arabia)

King Khalid International Airport (Saudi Arabia)
Istanbul Ataturk Airport (Turkey)
Abu Dhabi International Airport (United Arab Emirates)
Dubai International Airport (United Arab Emirates)

The rule came about because of new intelligence, according to the department.

"Evaluated intelligence indicates that terrorist groups continue to target commercial aviation, to include smuggling explosive devices in various consumer items," the department explained in a press release.
Related Topics:
traveldepartment of homeland securityu.s. & worldmiddle eastafricaelectronicsair travellaptops
Load Comments
TRAVEL
No electronics on some US-bound jets from Mideast, Africa
Breathtaking flower destinations around the world
SEPTA announces proposed fare increases
Summer travel: What's the worst day to fly?
More Travel
Top Stories
Serious crash on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia
See surveillance video from $1M Philly jewelry store heist
Police: Teenager behind traffic violation scam in Chesco
Suspended attorney convicted of taking daughter on the run
Organizers cancel Philadelphia Cinco de Mayo celebration
School bus involved in crash in Bucks Co.
Man shot and killed in Olney ID'd
Show More
Special election held Tuesday in North Philadelphia
Boy dies in Tioga-Nicetown restaurant shooting; suspects sought
Pennsylvania city's measure to ban bamboo moving forward
Accident clears on I-76 EB at Broad Street in South Philly
No electronics on some US-bound jets from Mideast, Africa
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police: Teenager behind traffic violation scam in Chesco
School bus involved in crash in Bucks Co.
No electronics on some US-bound jets from Mideast, Africa
More Video