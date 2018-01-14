New SEPTA Regional Rail schedules take effect

SEPTA has revised its Regional Rail schedules.
The new schedule takes effect Sunday, January 14, 2018. For most lines, select trains will depart stations earlier or later than previously scheduled.
On the Paoli/Thorndale and Trenton Lines, there are significant changes to Weekday trains, with select trains departing EARLIER than previously scheduled.
Airport Line
Changes include adjustments to departure times and train originations.
INBOUND (toward Center City):
Train #4848 (previously #4376), departing at 4:37 p.m., will now serve Fox Chase stations. Customers traveling to Melrose Park, Elkins Park, Jenkintown-Wyncote, and continuing to West Trenton Line stations should transfer at Suburban Station for connecting service.
OUTBOUND (toward Airport Terminals):
Train #8459 (previously #3459 and originating from Jenkintown-Wyncote) will now originate from Fox Chase, with continued service to the Airport. This train will depart Wayne Junction Station at 6:38 p.m.
Chestnut Hill East Line
Changes include adjustments to select train departure times.
INBOUND (toward Center City):
Train #773, previously departing at 9:29 p.m., will now depart at 9:39 p.m., 10 minutes LATER at all stations.
OUTBOUND (toward Chestnut Hill East):
Train #8754, departing Suburban Station at 4:37 p.m., will operate with departure times that are LATER at all stations.
Train #758, departing Suburban Station at 5:36 p.m., will operate with departure times that are LATER at all stations.
Train #772, previously departing Suburban at 8:35 p.m., will now depart at 8:46 p.m., and will operate 11 minutes LATER at all stations.
Chestnut Hill West Line
Changes include minor adjustments to train run times. Select inbound and outbound trains will depart at different times that are earlier or later than previously scheduled.
INBOUND (toward Center City):
Train #818, departing Chestnut Hill West at 7:32 a.m., will depart Suburban, Jefferson, and Temple University stations 2 minutes LATER. This train will still operate continued service to Fox Chase Line stations.
OUTBOUND (toward Chestnut Hill West):
Train #805, departing Suburban at 5:57 a.m., will arrive at Chestnut Hill West 2 minutes LATER.
Train #845, previously #849, will depart Suburban Station at 6:44 p.m., 10 minutes EARLIER than regularly scheduled at all stations.
Cynwyd Line
There are no changes to the Cynwyd Line. Trains will operate on the current schedule. However, customers should still refer to the timetable with the January 14, 2018 effective date.
Fox Chase Line
Adjustments to select train departure times.
INBOUND (toward Center City):
Train #827, previously departing Fox Chase at 11:23 a.m., will now depart at 11:20 a.m., 3 minutes EARLIER at all stations between Fox Chase and Temple University.
Train #8459, (previously #849) departing Fox Chase at 6:23 p.m., will now continue through Center City to the Airport Line.
OUTBOUND (toward Fox Chase):
Train #4848, (previously #7848) departing Suburban at 5:02 p.m., will now depart at 5:06 p.m. and operate 4 minutes LATER to Fox Chase.
Glenside Combined
Changes include adjustments to service at Jenkintown-Wyncote, Elkins Park, and Melrose Park stations. Customers should refer to the timetable for complete service information.
Lansdale/Doylestown Line
Changes include adjustments to train times with departures that are EARLIER than previously scheduled on select inbound and outbound trains.
INBOUND (toward Center City):
Train #5315, previously departing Colmar at 6:10 a.m., will now depart at 6:07 a.m., up to 3 minutes EARLIER at all stations, with the exception of Temple University, Jefferson, Suburban, and 30th Street.
Train #507, previously departing Doylestown at 6:06 a.m., will now depart at 6:03 a.m., up to 3 minutes EARLIER at all stations.
Train #509, previously departing Lansdale at 6:44 a.m., will now depart at 6:40 a.m., up to 4 minutes EARLIER at all stations. This train will now operate Express between Jenkintown-Wyncote and Temple University stations.
Train #575, departing Doylestown at 5:31 p.m., will now make stops at Elkins Park and Melrose Park stations. This train will depart LATER at Center City stations.
Train #581, previously departing Link Belt at 7:22 p.m., will now depart at 7:24 p.m., 2 minutes LATER at all stations.
Late night Doylestown trains #589 and #591, will now arrive in Center City 5 minutes later at Suburban Station at 11:32 p.m. and 12:38 a.m.
OUTBOUND (toward Doylestown):
Train #6512, previously departing Suburban at 5:30 a.m., will now depart at 5:25 a.m., 5 minutes EARLIER at all stations.
Train #540, previously departing Suburban at 8:54 a.m., will now depart at 8:56 a.m., 2 minutes LATER at all stations between Center City and Colmar.
Train #550, previously departing Suburban at 11:18 a.m., will now depart at 11:28 a.m., up to 10 minutes LATER at all stations
Train #560, previously departing Suburban at 1:56 p.m., will now depart at 1:50 p.m., up to 6 minutes EARLIER at all stations between Center City and 9th Street.
Train #562, previously departing Suburban at 2:15 p.m., will now depart at 2:05 p.m., 10 minutes EARLIER at all stations through Lansdale. This train will still depart 9th Street at the previously scheduled time of 3:15 p.m.
Train #566, previously departing Suburban at 3:20 p.m., will now depart at 3:12 p.m., 6 minutes EARLIER at all stations.
Adjusted Departure Times at Lansdale Station: Several PM and late night trains will depart Lansdale Station 2 minutes LATER. Customers should check the timetable for specific train times.
Train #584, previously departing Suburban at 6:55 p.m., will now depart at 7:00 p.m., 5 minutes LATER at all stations.
Manayunk/Norristown Line
Changes include adjustments to departure times. Select INBOUND trains will depart EARLIER than regularly scheduled.
INBOUND (toward Center City):
Train #6221, previously departing Elm Street at 8:15 a.m., will now depart at 8:11 a.m., 4 minutes EARLIER at all stations.
Train #237 (previously #6235, departing at 1:50 p.m.) will now depart Elm Street at 1:49 p.m., 1 minute EARLIER at all stations. This train will now stop at University City Station at 2:45 p.m. with continued service to Marcus Hook (Wilmington/Newark Line).
OUTBOUND (toward Norristown):
Train #5226, previously departing Suburban at 8:41 a.m., will now depart at 8:44 a.m., 3 minutes LATER at all stations through Norristown Transportation Center
Media/Elwyn Line
Changes include adjustments to run times, with select trains operating earlier or later than previously scheduled.
INBOUND (toward Center City):
Train #9340, previously departing Elwyn at 7:42 a.m., will now depart at 7:38 a.m., up to 4 minutes EARLIER between Elwyn and Primos stations.
Train #9338, previously departing Media at 8:00 a.m., will now depart at 8:04 a.m., up to 4 minutes LATER at all stations.
Train #390 (previously #9390, departing Elwyn at 7:32 p.m.) will now depart at 7:25 p.m., up to 7 minutes EARLIER between Elwyn and 49th Street stations. This train will now operate continued service to West Trenton Line stations.
Train #396, previously departing Elwyn at 10:12 p.m., will now depart at 10:06 p.m., 6 minutes EARLIERat all stations.
OUTBOUND (toward Elwyn):
Train #361, departing Suburban at 5:07 p.m., will operate with D Stops at Primos, Secane, and Morton-Rutledge stations and may depart ahead of schedule after the pickup and discharge of passengers.
Train #393, departing Suburban at 11:07 p.m., will depart 3 minutes LATER between University City and Media stations. This train will arrive at Elwyn Station at 11:57 p.m.
Paoli/Thorndale Line
Changes include adjustments to train times with departures that are EARLIER than previously scheduled on select inbound and outbound trains to improve on-time performance.
As part of the Regional Rail schedule change, the schedules for Bus Routes 201, 204, 205, and 206 will also change, effective Monday, January 15, 2018.
INBOUND (toward Center City):
Train #9530, previously departing Malvern Station at 7:26 a.m., will now originate from Paoli Station, departing at 7:29 a.m. This train will now depart ALL stations up to 3 minutes EARLIER than previously scheduled. Customers should check the timetable for specific departure times. Malvern customers have the option to use train #9526 at 7:11 a.m. or train #9532, departing at 7:36 a.m.
Train #9506, previously departing Villanova at 7:52 a.m., will now depart at 7:50 a.m., 2 minutes EARLIER at all stations between Villanova and Overbrook.
Trains #5226 (departing Bryn Mawr at 8:13 a.m.), #9538 (departing Thorndale at 7:36 a.m.), and #540 (departing Paoli at 8:15 a.m.) will arrive at Center City stations 2 to 3 minutes LATER.
Train #550, departing Thorndale at 10:08 a.m., will arrive at Center City Stations 10 minutes LATER.
Train #560, previously departing Malvern at 1:03 p.m., will now depart at 12:56 p.m., 7 minutes EARLIER at all stations.
Train #562, previously departing Thorndale at 1:02 p.m., will now depart at 12:52 p.m., 10 minutes EARLIER at all stations.
Train #566, previously departing Thorndale at 2:07 p.m., will now depart at 1:52 p.m., and operate up to 15 minutes EARLIER at all stations.
Train #584, previously departing Thorndale at 5:41 p.m., will now depart at 5:46 p.m., 5 minutes LATER at all stations.
Train #596, previously departing Thorndale at 10:22 p.m., will now depart at 10:27 p.m., 5 minutes LATER at all stations through 30th Street.
OUTBOUND (toward Thorndale):
Train #3505, previously departing Suburban at 7:14 a.m., will now depart at 7:11 a.m., up to 3 minutes EARLIER at all stations until Paoli, at which the train will depart at the previously scheduled time of 7:57 a.m.
Train #507, previously departing Suburban at 7:24 a.m., will now depart at 7:23 a.m., up to 2 minutes EARLIER at all stations.
Train #509, previously departing Suburban at 7:42 a.m., will now depart at 7:35 a.m., up to 7 minutes EARLIER at all stations.
Train #581, previously departing Suburban at 8:25 p.m., will now depart at 8:30 p.m., 5 minutes LATER at all stations.
LATE NIGHT SERVICE:
Train #585, previously departing Suburban at 9:28 p.m., will now depart at 9:31 p.m., 3 minutes LATER at all stations.
Train #589, previously departing Suburban at 11:27 p.m., will now depart at 11:32 p.m., 5 minutes LATER at all stations.
Train #591, previously departing Suburban at 12:33 a.m., will now depart at 12:38 a.m., 5 minutes LATER at all stations.
Trenton Line
Changes include adjustments to train times, with select outbound trains departing EARLIER to better accommodate customers making NJ Transit connections for service to New York-Penn Station. These changes are expected to reduce travel times and enhance service.
INBOUND (toward Center City):
Train #9728, previously departing Trenton Transit Center at 8:01 a.m., will now depart at 8:04 a.m., 3 minutes LATER at all stations.
Train #9770 will replace Train #7390. This train will operate at the previously scheduled times, departing Trenton Transit Center at 7:06 p.m.
Train #772, previously departing Trenton Transit Center at 7:40 p.m., will now depart at 7:48 p.m., 8 minutes LATER at all stations through North Philadelphia. Customers should refer to the NJ Transit portion of the timetable for complete service information.
Train #774, previously departing Trenton Transit Center at 8:34 p.m., will now depart at 8:32 p.m., 2 minutes LATER at all stations through North Philadelphia.
OUTBOUND (toward Trenton):
The connecting NJ Transit train for the following early morning trains will depart EARLIER from Trenton Transit Center. Customers should refer to the NJ Transit portion of the timetable for complete service information.
Train #1701, previously departing Suburban at 4:15 a.m., will now depart at 4:05 a.m., 10 minutes EARLIER at all stations.
Train #9701, previously departing Suburban at 5:10 a.m., will now depart at 5:00 a.m., 10 minutes EARLIER at all stations.
Train #9703, previously departing Suburban at 5:49 a.m., will now depart at 5:40 a.m., 9 minutes EARLIER at all stations.
Morning & PM Service:
Select OUTBOUND trains will depart SEPTA stations at the regularly scheduled times but will arrive at Trenton Transit Center LATER than regularly scheduled. Customers will still have time to make the NJ Transit connection. Please check the timetable for train arrival times.
Train #5711, departing Suburban at 7:56 a.m., will depart up to 6 minutes LATER between North Philadelphia and Trenton Transit Center.
Train #9781, previously departing Suburban at 2:32 p.m., will now depart at 2:29 p.m., 3 minutes EARLIER at all stations through Levittown.
Train #743, departing Suburban at 4:21 p.m., will operate with LATER departure times between Bridesburg and Levittown stations.
Train #773, previously departing Suburban at 10:04 p.m., will now depart at 10:14 p.m., 10 minutes LATER.
Warminster Line
DOWNLOAD: Warminster Line PDF Schedule
Changes include adjustments to train departure times, with select trains making stops at Glenside, Elkins Park, and Melrose Park stations.
INBOUND (toward Center City):
Train #4213, departing Warminster at 6:40 a.m., will arrive at Center City stations LATER than previously scheduled. This train will now stop at Glenside Station but will no longer stop at Jenkintown-Wyncote Station.
Train #4269, previously departing Glenside at 7:11 p.m., will now depart 9 minutes EARLIER at 7:02 a.m. and will now stop at Elkins Park and Melrose Park stations. This train will depart Fern Rock Transportation Center 2 minutes EARLIER at 7:18 p.m.
OUTBOUND (toward Warminster):
Train #3448, departing Suburban at 5:00 p.m., will depart up to 4 minutes LATER between Jenkintown-Wyncote and Warminster stations.
West Trenton Line
DOWNLOAD: West Trenton Line PDF Schedule
Select trains will operate EARLIER than previously scheduled.
INBOUND (toward Center City):
Train #3505, previously departing West Trenton at 6:04 a.m., will now depart at 6:00 a.m., up to 4 minutes EARLIER at all stations.
Train #3507, previously departing West Trenton at 6:28 a.m., will now depart at 6:24 a.m., up to 4 minutes EARLIER between West Trenton and Fern Rock T.C.. This train will now make stops at Elkins Park and Melrose Park stations.
Train #6327, previously departing Neshaminy Falls at 8:06 a.m., will now depart at 8:03 a.m., up to 3 minutes EARLIER between Neshaminy Falls and Noble stations.
OUTBOUND (toward West Trenton):
Train #6322, previously departing Suburban at 5:08 a.m., will now depart at 5:05 a.m., 3 minutes EARLIER at all stations.
Train #6358 and Train #6368 the 2:54 p.m. and 3:17 p.m. Suburban Station departures, have been combined into Train #6368, departing Suburban Station 16 minutes EARLIER at 3:01 p.m.
Train #7376 (previously #4376, departing Suburban at 5:05 p.m.) will now depart at 4:54 p.m., up to 11 minutes EARLIER at all stations. This train will now operate extended service to West Trenton, with stops at Langhorne, Woodbourne, Yardley, and West Trenton.
Train #388, departing Suburban at 7:22 p.m., will now depart 2 to 5 minutes LATER between Jenkintown-Wyncote and West Trenton stations.
Train #390 (previously #7390, departing Suburban at 8:01 p.m.) will now depart at 8:14 p.m., up to 15 minutes LATER at all stations.
Trains #392 and train #394 departing Suburban at 9:01 p.m. and 10:01 p.m. will operate LATER between Langhorne and West Trenton stations.
Train #396 will operate up to 7 minutes EARLIER between University City and West Trenton
Wilmington/Newark Line
DOWNLOAD: Wilmington/Newark Line PDF Schedule
Select trains will operate LATER than previously scheduled.
INBOUND (toward Center City):
Train #9212, previously scheduled to arrive at Suburban Station at 7:58 a.m. will now arrive 2 minutes LATER at Center City stations.
Train #9240, previously departing Marcus Hook at 2:00 p.m., will now depart at 2:02 p.m., 2 between 2 and 4 minutes LATER at all stations.
Train #9254, previously departing Newark at 6:46 p.m., will now depart at 6:52 p.m., between 6 and 8 minutes LATER at all stations.
Train #9260, previously departing Newark at 8:11 a.m., will now depart at 8:21 p.m., between 10 and 14 minutes LATER at all stations.
OUTBOUND (toward Newark):
Train #4213, departing Suburban at 7:34 a.m., will depart 5 minutes LATER at Churchmans Crossing station and will arrive LATER at Newark.
Train #9227, previously departing Suburban at 10:32 a.m., will now depart at 10:37 a.m., 5 minutes LATER at all stations.
Train #237 (previously #9237, departing Suburban at 2:35 p.m.), will now depart at 2:37 p.m., and operate between 1 and 5 minutes LATER at all stations.
Train #9251, departing Suburban at 5:09 p.m., will depart LATER between Ridley Park and Newark. This train will arrive at Newark at 6:25 p.m., 9 minutes LATER than previously scheduled.
Train #5265, departing Suburban at 6:41 p.m., will depart LATER between Glenolden and Newark stations. This train will arrive at Newark Station at 8:02 p.m., 9 minutes LATER than previously scheduled.
------
