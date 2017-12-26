TRAVEL

Passenger says she lost airline seat to congresswoman

EMBED </>More Videos

Passenger says she lost airline seat to congresswoman. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on December 26, 2017. (WPVI)

HOUSTON --
United Airlines has apologized and given a $500 travel voucher to a passenger who accused the airline of giving her first-class seat to U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Houston Democrat.

An airline spokeswoman said Monday that its internal systems show the passenger, Jean-Marie Simon, canceled her Dec. 18 seat from Houston to Washington, D.C. after a weather delay.

Simon denies that she canceled the flight. She was given a seat in Economy Plus on the flight, and told the Houston Chronicle she saw Jackson Lee sitting in the seat that was assigned to her.

United says it upgraded Jackson Lee automatically and not because she was a member of Congress. The congresswoman says in a statement that she didn't ask for anything "exceptional or out of the ordinary."

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldUnited Airlines
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Judge partially lifts Trump administration ban on refugees
Holiday travelers head out for the long weekend
Massive screening line after Dallas airport evacuated
Sudden power outage creates 'nightmare' at Atlanta airport
More Travel
Top Stories
Eagles secure No.1 seed, home-field advantage with Christmas win
Police chase from Haverford to Philly ends in crash
Water main break forces evacuations in NE Philly
Raging Christmas night fire destroys 2 Del. homes
2 killed in head-on Christmas Day crash in Atlantic Co.
AccuWeather: Blustery And Cold Today
JetBlue plane skids off taxiway in Boston
Person questioned after fire in North Philadelphia
Show More
Winds may be to blame for Torresdale collapse
Police: Man connected to homicide, retaliation shooting
Baby injured in raccoon attack released from hospital
Fire damages train station in Devon, Pa.
Tanker truck crashes into home in Burlington Co.
More News
Top Video
Police chase from Haverford to Philly ends in crash
Raging Christmas night fire destroys 2 Del. homes
Person questioned after fire in North Philadelphia
Winds may be to blame for Torresdale collapse
More Video