SEPTA

SEPTA releases new city, suburban transit schedules

EMBED </>More Videos

SEPTA releases new schedules. Gray Hall reports during Action News at Noon on February 25, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A change goes into effect Sunday for SEPTA's city and suburban transit schedules.

These changes include:

Route 58 buses will now provide service to the Neshaminy Mall on Sundays.

Route 73 buses will serve shoppers at Wissinoming.

Beginning mid-March, Route 96 buses will operate with new routing at the Lansdale station.

More information can be found at SEPTA.org.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
travelphilly newsSEPTA
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEPTA
SEPTA rolls out new schedules
Person struck and killed by SEPTA train in Olney
SEPTA bus collides with tractor-trailer, injuries reported
The city breaks down the numbers of the Eagles Parade
More SEPTA
TRAVEL
A boycott of Florida during spring break? Why it could happen
Visit Orlando - 2018 Sweepstakes
New Jersey adding trains to deal with delays, crowding
Some hotel rooms still available for Eagles Parade
More Travel
Top Stories
1 killed, 1 injured in West Chester crash
Man injured in Oxford Circle home invasion
Man shot in neck in Southwest Philadelphia
AccuWeather: A.M. Rain, Drizzle
Teen injured in rollover crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
3 injured in I-95 crash near Philadelphia airport
SEPTA rolls out new schedules
Mom-daughter duo shoot would-be robber in their liquor store
Show More
2 arrested in connection with the death of 15-month-old child in Del.
New Philadelphia bail policy opens door for pretrial inmates
Growing list of companies are cutting ties with NRA
North Korea open to talks with United States, South Korea says
Phillies' Will Middlebrooks out with broken leg
More News
Top Video
Man injured in Oxford Circle home invasion
1 killed, 1 injured in West Chester crash
Mom-daughter duo shoot would-be robber in their liquor store
Man shot in neck in Southwest Philadelphia
More Video