TRAVEL

Southwest Airlines donates 10,000 flights to patients in need

EMBED </>More News Videos

Southwest Airlines will donate 10,000 roundtrip flights to benefit families who need to travel for specialized medical care.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announced that they will donate 10,000 roundtrip flights in 2017 to benefit families who need to travel for specialized medical care. This travel is donated in an effort to reduce the financial burden of serious illness on individuals and families.

Southwest is extending a healing hand through partnership with Musicians On Call (MOC), a nonprofit organization that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities across the country.

The airline has donated flights in the past for this same purpose, but this is the largest scale so far. Southwest partnered with 75 hospitals and medical organizations and is giving them discretion concerning which patients get the tickets.

Since the Southwest Airlines Medical Transportation Grant Program's inception in 2007, more than 59,000 complimentary roundtrips-valued at more than $23 million-have been distributed to organizations in 28 states. The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center has been a recipient since the program began 10 years ago.
Related Topics:
travelsouthwest airlinesfree stuff
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
American Airlines computers back online at PHL
Passenger-carrying drones set for flight in Dubai
Planes collide on the ground at Arizona airport
Troubleshooters help resolve traveler's Viking Cruises dilemma
More Travel
Top Stories
Police: Threats against Jewish centers in NJ, Del. unfounded
Hundreds of headstones vandalized at Jewish cemetery in Philly
LIVE: Interfaith service after Jewish cemetery vandalism
Cosby jurors to be selected from outside Montgomery Co.
Police: Woman falsely reported abduction attempt in Sicklerville
76ers: Joel Embiid, battling knee injury, out indefinitely
Trump budget will hike defense spending by $54 billion
Show More
'Moonlight' wins best picture after shocking mix-up
Emma Stone reacts to best picture mix-up
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
George W. Bush demands answers on Trump and Russia
All lanes reopen after crash on Schuylkill Expressway
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
Emma Stone reacts to best picture mix-up
Locals hit red carpet for Philadelphia Oscar Gala
More Video