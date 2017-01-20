Thousands travel to Inauguration ceremony

People at 30th St Station lining up to catch trains to DC for #Trump Inauguration. ??@6abc pic.twitter.com/11L8OgHagH — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) January 20, 2017

Thousands of people from the Delaware Valley are preparing to make the trip to Washington, D.C. to see history in the making.Many of the trains are sold out over the next few days.Folks in our area will also travel by cars and buses to the historic event.Action News spoke to several people leaving from 30th Street Station.People from New York, Ohio and South Jersey have their inaugural packets with their tickets and maps.Many were wearing their Make America Great Again hats.Some received their tickets from members from the U.S. Senate and Congress who represent them.A New Jersey deputy mayor who is a democrat plans to attend the Women's march on Saturday and the inauguration.There were also Trump supporters who are excited about attending the ceremony, and for many it will be their first time.