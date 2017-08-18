Travelers express concern after Barcelona attack

The horrific attack has left a number of travelers chilled coming from or going to Barcelona.There's a whole gamut of thought and emotion especially among those travelling there with kids.Part of our strategy is to stay out of the real tourist-ty areas and not spend too much time," Bart Krauss of Washington Crossing New Jersey said.Krauss is one of a number of travelers returning from Barcelona late Thursday.He like others went there very mindful of a potential terrorist attack."Either stabbing cops and running them over like in Paris and now in Barcelona. They're just taking their shots at tourists, bunch of cowards," Krauss said.Rose Boyd of West Chester, left Barcelona just before the terrorist attack, but worries about others in her group that stayed behind."Some of the people that we were with last night for dinner were going sight-seeing today and it happened 15 minutes from our hotel, so who knows what happened," she said.But despite the tragedy and the uncertainty of what may come next, we found a number of other travelers who were on their way to Barcelona tonight, some of them traveling with kids.Melissa Leonard of Blue Bell, Pa. said, "Ah very scared because our hotel is where it pretty much happened at and right now they're not telling us if we can check in there or not. They have moved some people for tonight, but they said tomorrow they don't really know yet."Action News asked one traveler if they were a little bit apprehensive about traveling."A little bit yes, because we are traveling with kids, traveling as a family, yes but hopefully keeping our fingers crossed," Monica Guiral of Piscataway, New Jersey said.Steven Levinson of Villanova, Pa. said, "They'll be nervous - the people, but you just got to be careful, walk around see what's going on."Especially with the kids, we asked.Levinson added, "Absolutely, yeah, you go to a café, you're sitting down, you have to look around, see what's going on."But in this day and age where acts of terror have become more frequent and unpredictable, some travelers ask, 'What is one to do? Cancel their long planned trips abroad?' Melissa Leonard says absolutely not."I feel like we have to just go there. We have a cruise on Sunday to leave for so we don't really have a choice, so we want to see Spain, so I think we just have to go." Leonard said.Reacting introspectively of what happened in Barcelona and coming to terms with the reality that benevolence is in fact not an integral part of everyone's human natureRose Boyd concluded with these thoughts."Very upsetting, but we're glad to be home and God Bless America," She said.And finally, one observer made this keen observation. There will be probably be more security on alert across Barcelona in the wake of this terror, so for the time being at least, they should be alright.----------