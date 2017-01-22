TRAVEL

United Airlines lifts ground stop

A ground stop for all domestic United Airlines flights has lifted.

United Airlines says "We're working to get flights on their way. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers."


The airline issued a ground stop Sunday night while they worked on resolving an IT issue.


Philadelphia International Airport says travelers should check with United on their flight status.
