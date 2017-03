The first Amtrak train into Rhinecliff, New York, Wednesday morning sent a wave of snow onto passengers.The unassuming passengers, some even taking video with their smartphones, stood on the platform as the train arrived.Passenger Craig Oleszewski captured the incident on his camera.Oleszewski said it was Amtrak train 236 which was scheduled to arrive at 9:07 a.m.In just a matter of seconds, the snow sprayed through the air like a wave and covered the passengers.