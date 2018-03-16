TRAVEL

When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?

Spring is right around the corner, which means soon the cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C. will be putting on an Instagram-worthy show.

Here's what you need to know about the festival.

When is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?

The 2018 festival will take place March 17-April 15.

Where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?

The festival takes place in and around the National Mall in Washington, D.C. There are three main areas to see the blossoms: near the Washington Monument, slightly south at the Tidal Basin in West Potomac Park and south of that at Hains Point in East Potomac Park.

Why is the National Cherry Blossom Festival celebrated?

The festival is a celebration of the beauty of nature and of the friendship between the United States and Japan, according to its website.

When is the peak season?

Peak season is different every year, and forecasters often can't make their predictions of when the blossoms will peak until early March. After an earlier date was predicted first, the festival announced that the peak season is now expected to be March 27 - March 31.

How do I go to the festival?

The parks where the cherry blossoms can be seen are free and open to the public. The festival also hosts events throughout the month and some, such as the parade at the end of the festival, are ticketed, so double-check the website before attending.

What are other popular cherry blossom destinations in the U.S.?

While Japan is the most well-known international destination, there are plenty of opportunities around the U.S. to see cherry blossoms as well. Popular destinations include the Brooklyn Botanical Garden, along the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park, Descanso Gardens in Los Angeles and the festival all around Macon, Georgia.

PHOTOS: Gorgeous flower blooms around the world
