Large tree falls onto school field during game, injuring 10

Tree falls during softball game: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 30, 2018 (WPVI)

BELLEVUE, Pa. --
A large tree has fallen onto a Pennsylvania school field during a softball game, injuring 10 people.

Allegheny County emergency dispatchers say the tree fell onto the Northgate Middle/Senior High School field on Monday afternoon in Bellevue, just outside of Pittsburgh.

Officials say six of the 10 people who were injured were taken to area hospitals, several by ambulance.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
