Trio sought in robbery of businessman in NE Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police are asking for the public's help in finding a trio of violent robbers, who attacked a Northeast Philadelphia businessman last month.
Investigators have released photos from March 20.
They show the group attacking a man, after forcing him back into his business along the 6500 block of Castor Avenue.
Police say the trio repeatedly kicked the victim and hit him with a handgun.
The robbers stole the man's briefcase, money, gun, and phone.
The victim had to be hospitalized following the attack.
If you have any information on the robbery, contact Northeast Detectives.
