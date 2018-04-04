Trio sought in robbery of businessman in NE Philadelphia

Trio sought in robbery of businessman in NE Philadelphia. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 4, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a trio of violent robbers, who attacked a Northeast Philadelphia businessman last month.

Investigators have released photos from March 20.

They show the group attacking a man, after forcing him back into his business along the 6500 block of Castor Avenue.

Police say the trio repeatedly kicked the victim and hit him with a handgun.

The robbers stole the man's briefcase, money, gun, and phone.

The victim had to be hospitalized following the attack.

If you have any information on the robbery, contact Northeast Detectives.

